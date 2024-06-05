Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble DLC to Include Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy - News

posted 8 hours ago

Sega has released a new trailer for the upcoming Sega Pass DLC for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble, which reveals Sonic Team - Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy - will be playable characters.

Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy will be playable in the Adventure Mode and Battle Mode. Each character will have unique stats and in-game pick-ups will change from bananas to Gold Rings.

View the Sega Pass: Sonic Team Reveal Trailer below:

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 25.

