F1 24 Debuts in 3rd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

F1 24 has debuted in third place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 1, 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to first place, while Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in its second week dropped one spot to second place.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shot up the charts from 32nd to fifth place. Two other games also re-entered the top 10 this week with Elden Ring up from 16th to ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V up from 17th to 10th place.

EA Sports FC 24 fell one spot to fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to sixth place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down from sixth to seventh place, while Minecraft remained in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door F1 24 - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Minecraft Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V

