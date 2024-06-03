Baldur's Gate 3 to Get Official Mod Support in September - News

by, posted 16 hours ago

Larian Studios announced Baldur's Gate 3 will be getting official mod support in September as part of the next major update.

A closed alpha starts today for a "small team of mod authors from the community." They will be able to help the further develop the modding tools and bring their existing mods to life using the Baldur's Gate 3 Toolkit.

A closed beta will start in July and will allow a max of about 1,000 players that anyone on PC can sign up for. The goal is to test the mods created during the alpha.

Official mod support for Baldur's Gate 3 will first be available on PC, followed shortly after for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Mac.

Larian Studios recently opened up a new studio based in Warsaw, Poland.

