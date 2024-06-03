Riven Remake Releases for PC and VR on June 25 - News

Developer Cyan announced the remake of Riven: The Sequel to Myst, called Riven, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG, and in VR via Quest 2 and Quest 3 on June 25.

Embark on a thrilling adventure that delves deeper into the enigmatic universe that Cyan’s first game Myst only hinted at. Riven seamlessly weaves its puzzles into a sprawling and decaying world, immersing players in a conflict between the world’s villainous ruler and those rebelling against him.

In this from-the-ground-up and expanded remake of the 1997 best-seller, players will be able to explore this lush, mysterious age with complete freedom of movement and a world brought to life through updated visuals, gameplay, and freedom of movement. While Riven has been a video game touchstone for decades, this modern update allowed Cyan Worlds to add depth and scope to both the story and world..

The key team of creatives that made 1997’s Riven such a landmark game contributed to bring the game to a modern audience. Puzzles have been refreshed, new characters will be introduced, and new challenges are waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re a fan of the original or new to Riven, the expanded storylines and breathtaking visuals will take players on an exhilarating journey like no other.

Riven is a modern remake of 1997’s monster hit Riven: The Sequel to Myst and is a love letter to classic narrative-driven puzzle games of the ’90s. When exploring Riven‘s decaying age, the player will feel like an archeologist, slowly unraveling the mysteries revealed by carefully exploring Riven‘s five enigmatic islands. Players will lose themselves in the world as they uncover clues, decipher foreign languages, and immerse themselves in the game’s intricate lore.

Intricate Storytelling and Mind-Bending Puzzles

Challenge your intellect with Riven‘s cunning puzzles woven throughout its narrative.

Immersive Environments and Stunning Graphics

Explore surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail, from dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns.

An Expanded World To Explore

Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world that will captivate newcomers and reveal new mysteries for long-time fans.

Fully Re-imagined Gaming Experience

Experience Riven like never before, with free movement through a real-time 3D environment. Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer returning to Riven or a newcomer eager to explore Riven‘s mysteries for the first time, this immersive and visually stunning world will captivate you.

A Truly Immersive Experience Developed in Parallel for Flatscreen and Virtual Reality

Cyan Worlds is simultaneously developing the flatscreen and virtual reality versions of the game to ensure a high-quality experience regardless of players’ platform of choice.

