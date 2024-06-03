Leximan Releases August 13 for PC - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Publisher Marvelous and developer Knights of Borria announced the adventure game, Leximan, will launch for PC via Steam on August 13 for $14.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a stroke of good fortune, you’ve enrolled in the world’s most exclusive magic school: Academy Elementinia. But on the downside, this is a world in which magic is a bit embarrassing.

Still, you’ve got something special. You alone have the ability to use Leximancy, a hitherto unimaginable power driven by something as fascinating as it is enchanting: language.

Leximancy is an endlessly fun branch of magic, but it is also a risk of buttock-clenching magnitude. Years ago you caused THINGS to happen, and ever since then you’ve been banished to the school basement with the other failures- I mean learners.

Your life as a humble basement-wizard is interrupted as Academy Elementinia is attacked by someone with a baffling agenda and a huge set of fireballs.

Don your trusty hat, ready your lexicon, become the outcast that saves the school. Or if you don’t vibe with heroics, at least cause some more THINGS to happen. After all, you’re out of the basement now. Let’s see what you can do.

How to Be Leximan

Be Wordy – Cast Leximancy spells in a unique word-based encounter system, snatching word fragments from thin air to spell out clever incantations.

– Cast Leximancy spells in a unique word-based encounter system, snatching word fragments from thin air to spell out clever incantations. Be You – Unravel a surprisingly wholesome story about embracing and empowering the real you. I say “surprisingly wholesome”, because there’s also a bit where you kick a trout.

– Unravel a surprisingly wholesome story about embracing and empowering the real you. I say “surprisingly wholesome”, because there’s also a bit where you kick a trout. Go Rogue – Use your utter hooligan of a brain to figure out words, puzzles, and a variety of minigames. Summon. Soothe. Enlarge. Enrage. Explode. Have a little sleep. Succeed strangely, or sit back and enjoy your failures. There are hundreds of different ways to play this game, and the best way is your way.

– Use your utter hooligan of a brain to figure out words, puzzles, and a variety of minigames. Summon. Soothe. Enlarge. Enrage. Explode. Have a little sleep. Succeed strangely, or sit back and enjoy your failures. There are hundreds of different ways to play this game, and the best way is your way. Go Explore – It’s an absolute situation out there. The magical wilds are delirious with magic, the people of the cities hate wizards like you, and there are prisons. Wizard superprisons.

– It’s an absolute situation out there. The magical wilds are delirious with magic, the people of the cities hate wizards like you, and there are prisons. Wizard superprisons. Make Friends? – Bother a chaotic cast of characters, from potion witches and sweaty musclemancers, to a bombastic policewoman and a pyromancer who’s just fed up to be honest.

– Bother a chaotic cast of characters, from potion witches and sweaty musclemancers, to a bombastic policewoman and a pyromancer who’s just fed up to be honest. Get Hats – Give hats to the hat goblins, please and thank you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles