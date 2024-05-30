TimeMelters Headed to PS5 on July 11 - News

Developer Autoexec Games announced the strategy and hero defense hybrid game, TimeMelters, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on July 11.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in October 2022, followed by the full release in February 2024. An Xbox Series X|S version is also in development.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Prevent Doomsday AFTER it happened! Designed by the co-creator of Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves and featuring both a single-player and cooperative campaign, TimeMelters is a strategy hero defense where you go back in time and fight alongside your past selves.

TimeMelters is a strategy and hero defense hybrid game that allows you to unleash the power within and become a time-warping witch! Step into the shoes of Teagan, after a narrow escape from a witch trial, embark on a quest to unravel the mysteries surrounding her new powers and alter the course of the future. Get ready to engage in strategic battles against dangerous foes, manipulate the environment to your advantage, and explore a world teetering on the brink of doom.

Featuring a single-player and cooperative campaign, prepare for a fantastical and dark adventure with a unique twist on time-travel mechanics.

Unique Time Shift Game Mechanic

Rewind time and fight alongside yourself, not as an AI, but in a fully deterministic fashion. Plan out truly custom strategies and play to your own style! Experience Co-op game mechanics (aggro, support, etc.) all while playing solo!

Hybrid Action / Strategy Gameplay

Plan a strategy and execute it all in real time, across distinct missions! Puzzle maps, boss fights, escort missions, survival, etc.—each mission has distinct objectives and brings unique twists on the time travel mechanic!

Cooperative Mode

Play the full campaign with a friend online (two players)!

Startling Storyline

Engaging campaign with all the twists, turns, nooks, crannies and what-the-bleep-just-happened moments you would—and should—expect from a story based on Time Travel!

Challenge

Test your brain power with 40 mind bending, 4D thinking challenges!

Skill Tree

Choose how your spells upgrade—yielding ever more powerful magic and intricate build choices!

Original Soundtrack

Sumptuous, expansive soundtrack filled with epic moments (and a few earworms)!

