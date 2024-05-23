Atari Acquires Intellivision Brand and Over 200 Games - News

Atari announced it has acquired the Intellivision brand and over 200 video games.

Intellivision Entertainment will be rebranded and continue its business of developing and distributing the Amico brand game console. It will have a license from Atari to continue to distribute new versions of the Intellivision games on the Amico console.

Atari has a goal to expand digital and physical distribution of legacy Intellivision games, possibly create new games, and explore brand licensing opportunities to create value from the Intellivision properties over a long-term plan.

"Uniting Atari and Intellivision after 45 years ends the longest-running console war in history," said the head of Digital Eclipse, an Atari-owned game studio, Mike Mika.

Atari CEO Wade Rosen added, "This was a very rare opportunity to unite former competitors and bring together fans of Atari, Intellivision and the golden age of gaming."

Intellivision Entertainment CEO Phil Adam stated, "Atari has been a valuable partner and we have every confidence they will be a responsible steward of the storied Intellivision brand. We look forward to our expanded collaboration and bringing a broad array of new Atari and Intellivision titles to the Amico and Amico Home family gaming platforms."

The first Intellivision video game console was released in 1979 by Mattel Electronics and sold an estimated five million units through 1990.

