Square Enix to Release the Kingdom Hearts Series on Steam on June 13
Square Enix announced it will be releasing Kingdom Hearts games on PC via Steam.
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind will launch for PC via Steam on June 13. Each game will be available to purchase individually and in a collection called Kingdom Hearts Integrum.
These Kingdom Hearts games are currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store, and the Nintendo Switch.
The Steam announcement trailer will premiere tomorrow on YouTube.
Kingdom Hearts is coming to Steam!#KingdomHearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) launch on June 13th 👑 pic.twitter.com/vueQXoE3Nx— KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) May 21, 2024
Took them long enuf that epic deal might've been expensive
I don’t think any of us predicted three years of PC exclusivity.
I know I was expecting it to be pretty much forever at this point, or at least be completely irrelevant when it happens. Well, this is very much late, but also not ancient.
...And I just recently bought the PS4 version of Kingdom Hearts III - for my backlog, of course, because it was fairly inexpensive.
If they launched them at a cheaper price given their age (and lowered in on Epic) I could see them doing quite well on Steam. Unfortunately that's not exactly Square's MO.
Cant agree more, for me the two first should be between 19.99-29.99 and the third maybe a bit more, but they are all gonna end up at 59.99 LOL. I was waiting for them, but guess im gonna wait again, except if there is some sort of specials offer at the begining with a -50% or more