Square Enix to Release the Kingdom Hearts Series on Steam on June 13 - News

/ 1,098 Views

by, posted 19 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will be releasing Kingdom Hearts games on PC via Steam.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind will launch for PC via Steam on June 13. Each game will be available to purchase individually and in a collection called Kingdom Hearts Integrum.

These Kingdom Hearts games are currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store, and the Nintendo Switch.

The Steam announcement trailer will premiere tomorrow on YouTube.

Kingdom Hearts is coming to Steam!#KingdomHearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) launch on June 13th 👑 pic.twitter.com/vueQXoE3Nx — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) May 21, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles