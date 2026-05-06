Ed Boon: 'We're Definitely Pursuing Another Mortal Kombat Game' - News

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Mortal Kombat co-creator and series director Ed Boon in an interview with Collider said he couldn't tease what they are working on, but that they are "pursuing another Mortal Kombat game."

"I wish I could tease something," said Boon. "I think if I teased and gave it away, I would probably get in trouble. But we're definitely pursuing another Mortal Kombat game, and we're definitely doing more, as well, so there are a lot of parts on the stove, not just with games, though, with other forms of media and whatnot. So, we’ve got a lot of great announcements that are coming."

Mortal Kombat 1, the last major new entry in the series, released in 2023. A collection older entries, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, did release in October 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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