Action Roguelite Savara Launches May 20 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Publisher Ankama and developer Doryah Games have announced the action roguelite, Savara, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on May 20.

The game first released for PC via Steam in May 2025.

Read details on the game below:

In this dynamic and colorful action roguelite, delve into a fascinating universe where each decision matters and where strategy is rewarded. You’ve been invited to take part in grandiose festivities organized for the pleasure of Iop the warrior god. These aren’t your typical celebrations—they were designed to put the most valiant fighters in the dimension to the test.

Get ready for a major challenge by arming yourself with your best weapons and selecting your equipment with care. Each weapon has its own characteristics and advantages, and choosing your arsenal wisely will be vital for your survival and success.

Each victory brings you closer to even more fearsome challenges, and each defeat is a lesson that will make you stronger. Use the resources you obtain during your fights to bolster your weapons, improve your equipment at the blacksmith’s, and make offerings to the divine statue to garner additional favors.

Seek out glory by showing your bravery and skill in this festival of fighting. Each skirmish is an opportunity to prove that you are worthy of the god Iop’s attention and blessing. Immerse yourself in this vibrant world teeming with danger and emerge victorious, celebrated as one of the greatest warriors in this unique dimension.

Features:

The Ultimate Test – Play as Savara, the warrior god Iop’s newest champion, face off against epic creatures, and forge your own legend!

– Play as Savara, the warrior god Iop’s newest champion, face off against epic creatures, and forge your own legend! Anticipation is Key – Become an expert fighter, find your opponents’ weaknesses, and strike your enemies at the perfect time to claim victory.

– Become an expert fighter, find your opponents’ weaknesses, and strike your enemies at the perfect time to claim victory. Resourcefulness Required – Collect the materials dropped by defeated monsters and build up the perfect arsenal to jump back into the fray.

– Collect the materials dropped by defeated monsters and build up the perfect arsenal to jump back into the fray. Choose Your Weapons – Thrusting or slashing, one-handed or two-handed, choose from four styles and six variations with hundreds of possible combinations—exploit the full potential of your weapons.

– Thrusting or slashing, one-handed or two-handed, choose from four styles and six variations with hundreds of possible combinations—exploit the full potential of your weapons. Rest for the Weary? No Need! – Pledge your allegiance, unlock over 90 divine blessing powers, customize your talents and skills, and upgrade your equipment in a gameplay experience packed with replayability! In Savara, falling is allowed but rising again is an order!

Join Savara and set out on an epic crusade in which every battle brings you closer to ultimate glory!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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