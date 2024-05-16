Summer Game Fest Confirms Lineup of Over 55 Partners - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 486 Views
Geoff Keighley has announced 55 partners that will be joining Summer Game Fest lineup. More will be revealed at a later date.
The lineup includes PlayStation, Xbox, 2K, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Steam, Epic Games, and more.
The Summer Game Fest showcase will take place on June 7 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch. It is one of over a dozen confirmed showcases to take place over the next few months.
This June more than 55 partners will join together for #SummerGameFest— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 16, 2024
Here’s a first look at partners, with more to be announced.
Tune in live Friday, June 7 for the kickoff of SGF 2024- and sign up at https://t.co/59xiIzf5AN for event alerts. pic.twitter.com/FQVPdc2Z58
Here is the list of confirmed partners:
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Arc Games
- Atari
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Blumhouse Games
- Bokeh Game Studio
- Capcom
- Day of the Devs
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Discord, Dolby
- Electronic Arts
- Embark Studios
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Funcom
- HoYoverse
- iam8bit
- Indie Angels
- Innersloth
- Ironmace
- Jyamma Games
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Meta
- NCSoft
- NetEase Games
- Netflix Games
- Nexon
- Niantic
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocketpair
- Private Division
- Razer
- Recreate Games
- Riot Games
- S-GAME
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Seasun Games
- Sega
- SNK
- Steam
- Sunblink
- Supercell
- Thunderful Games
- TiMi Studio Group
- Torn Banner Studios
- Ubisoft
- Uncapped Games
- WB Games
- Xbox
