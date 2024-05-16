Summer Game Fest Confirms Lineup of Over 55 Partners - News

Geoff Keighley has announced 55 partners that will be joining Summer Game Fest lineup. More will be revealed at a later date.

The lineup includes PlayStation, Xbox, 2K, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Steam, Epic Games, and more.

The Summer Game Fest showcase will take place on June 7 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch. It is one of over a dozen confirmed showcases to take place over the next few months.

Here is the list of confirmed partners:

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Arc Games

Atari

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Blumhouse Games

Bokeh Game Studio

Capcom

Day of the Devs

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Discord, Dolby

Electronic Arts

Embark Studios

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Funcom

HoYoverse

iam8bit

Indie Angels

Innersloth

Ironmace

Jyamma Games

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Meta

NCSoft

NetEase Games

Games Netflix Games

Games Nexon

Niantic

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocketpair

Private Division

Razer

Recreate Games

Riot Games

S-GAME

Samsung Gaming Hub

Seasun Games

Sega

SNK

Steam

Sunblink

Supercell

Thunderful Games

Games TiMi Studio Group

Torn Banner Studios

Ubisoft

Uncapped Games

WB Games

Xbox

