Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip Releases May 30 for PC - News

/ 298 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Super Rare Originals and developer snekflat announced the adventure game, Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip, will launch for PC via Steam on May 30 for $17.99 / £14.99 / €17.49.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip, players step into the flip-flops of Terry, a dreamer with a wild goal: to launch himself into the cosmos in a car of his own invention. From the unassuming beginnings of a simple job application, Terry’s adventure takes a giddy turn as he sets out to build the ultimate interstellar banger. Players can explore the tiny open world town of Sprankelwater, bursting with secrets to discover and a menagerie of unforgettable characters to meet (and annoy).

Players will find themselves collecting an assortment of wacky items as they explore the world, but the real fun begins when it comes to souping up their trusty car. By collecting TURBO JUNK, players can transform their vehicle into a magnificent spacefaring machine, to help Terry achieve his astronaut dreams.

With its heartwarming story, joyful soundtrack and side-splitting humor, Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip is the perfect escape for gamers of all ages seeking an endearing yet chaotic adventure.

Features:

Explore a densely packed, tiny open world town at any pace and in any way you like. Slow, fast, by foot, by car, by paraglider! It’s up to you.

Uncover a wholesome story through hilarious interactions with weird Sprankelwaterians.

Collect TURBO JUNK and upgrade the boost capacity of Terry’s very own car.

Catch insects, dig holes, destroy cars, become rich, wear hats.

Listen to a joyful and heart-warming soundtrack from the composer of Wuppo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles