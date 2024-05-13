Rumor: Red Dead Redemption to Get PC Release - News

/ 400 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Rockstar might be announcing soon a PC port of Red Dead Redemption.

This is according to dataminer Tex2m who shared a screenshot of code that suggested the game will be coming to PC in the near future.

"Journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare now playable on PC."

The dataminer says the Rockstar's launcher site file was updated today and the new marketing strings were added.

Red Dead Redemption originally released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in May 2010. The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 86 million units worldwide.

It looks like Rockstar is gearing up to release #RDR1 on PC. pic.twitter.com/2xMmpFIdCk — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 13, 2024

Rockstar's launcher site file. They updated it today and added those strings.



Marketing strings. The same way Rockstar promotes GTAV. pic.twitter.com/CY1trQQGOz — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 13, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles