Spark the Electric Jester 3 Headed to Switch - News

Feperd Games and FreakZone Games have announced the action platformer, Spark the Electric Jester 3, will launch for the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not revealed.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2022.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Continuing directly from where Spark the Electric Jester 2 left off, join Spark on his mission to overthrow his rival once again. Blaze through fast action packed stages and experience a new and improved combat system.

The gameplay is a mix of action and platforming in a clever way, taking elements from many games of both genres, you are able to find powers that change the way you play, enjoy great freedom of movement, discover many different ways to beat each stage, and ways to do it faster.

