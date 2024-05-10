Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! Releases July 17 for PS, Xbox, and PC - News

Publisher Aniplex and developer CyberConnect2 in the latest issue of Weekly Jump announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on July 17.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on April 25 and worldwide on April 26.

Read details on the game below:

A Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba game for all ages!

The anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba makes its board game debut! Enjoy events and minigames with up to four players!

Roll the Dice and Aim to Become the Strongest Demon-Slayer Swordsman!

Iconic locations from the anime, like Mt. Fujikasane and Asakusa, appear as boards in this game. Advance on the game board by rolling the dice! The game board switches between day and night. During the day, prepare for the night with events and minigames. At night, you will search for demons to defeat. Aim to become the strongest Demon-Slayer swordsman!

Take Control of Iconic Characters!

Choose your favorite characters from the Demon Slayer Corps., including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira! Nezuko appears on the game board to aid players as a support character!

Fight Demons by Waving the Joy-Con!

Face off against demons like Akaza in minigames and swing the Joy-Con like the Nichirin Sword to attack.

Become a Demon-Slayer swordsman and take on powerful demons!

