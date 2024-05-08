Rocksmith+ Headed PlayStation and Steam on June 6 - News

Ubisoft announced it will be releasing Rocksmith+ on PlayStation consoles and PC via Steam on June 6.

Rocksmith+ is a subscription service that is designed to help people learn how to play guitar and piano. It first launched for PC in September 2022.

Ubisoft last month announced Ubisoft Forward will return this year on June 10.

