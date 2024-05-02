By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024 Set for August 2

by William D'Angelo , posted 18 minutes ago / 106 Views

THQ Nordic announced the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024 returns this year on August 2 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm PT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 10:00 pm EEST. You will be able to watch on YouTubeTwitch, and Steam.

The showcase will feature "new announcements, exciting updates on Gothic 1 Remake, Titan Quest II, and much more."

