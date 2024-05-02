THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024 Set for August 2 - News

posted 18 minutes ago

THQ Nordic announced the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2024 returns this year on August 2 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm PT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 10:00 pm EEST. You will be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.

The showcase will feature "new announcements, exciting updates on Gothic 1 Remake, Titan Quest II, and much more."

The same procedure as last year? Our annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase returns on August 2, 2024!



Join us for new announcements, exciting updates on Gothic 1 Remake, Titan Quest II and much more.#THQNordic2024 pic.twitter.com/uW5M4lOGNN — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 2, 2024

