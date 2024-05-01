Unity Appoints Former Zynga COO Matthew Bromberg as New CEO - News

Unity announced Matthew Bromberg has been appointed as the company's new CEO and President effective May 15.

Bromberg has worked in the gaming industry for over 20 years and previously was the COO of Zynga and served many leadership roles at Electronic Arts.

"I am thrilled to join Unity as it embraces its next chapter," said Bromberg. "I look forward to working with Jim, the Board, and the incredible people of Unity to provide the best integrated platform for creators to bring great games and experiences to their audiences globally while also helping accelerate the Company’s revenue growth and profitability."

Jim Whitehurst, who has served as the interim CEO since John Riccitiello stepped down in October 2023, will become the Executive Chair of the Unity Board. Roelof Botha will shift from hairman of the Board back to Lead Independent Director of the Board.

"We couldn’t be happier to welcome Matt Bromberg as Unity’s new CEO," said said Botha. "The Board and the entire leadership team are confident that Matt’s proven leadership, customer-first mindset, and deep understanding of the dynamic gaming industry make him the right executive to lead Unity forward. I also want to thank Jim Whitehurst for leading Unity through its portfolio reset and cost structure rightsizing to focus on its core businesses and help position the Company for long-term success."

Whitehurst added, "It’s been a true honor to serve as Unity’s interim Chief Executive Officer and get to know its passionate employees, community, customers, and partners. I’m looking forward to working closely with Matt to support the Company’s continued commitment to creator success and innovation."

