Star Wars: Hunters Releases June 4 for Switch, iOS, and Android

Publisher Zynga and developers NaturalMotion and BossAlien announced the free-to-play third-person arena game, Star Wars: Hunters, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on June 4.

View the launch date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join the greatest Hunters from across the Star Wars galaxy on the planet of Vespaara where high-stakes competitions are awaiting them in the Arena. Engage in thrilling third-person combat to dominate your opponents in a range of adventurous battlegrounds that evoke iconic Star Wars worlds. Mix and match teams, use skill, tactics and customize your Hunters to find a winning strategy and reap the spoils of victory in the all-new free-to-play game.

