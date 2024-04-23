Gori: Cuddly Carnage Releases August 29 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 436 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Angry Demon Studio announced Gori: Cuddly Carnage will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 29 for $19.99.

"Cats have nine lives, and Gori has used most of them!" said Wired Productions manging director Leo Zullo. "When we first started to collaborate with Angry Demon Studio nearly three years ago, they had already been through a ride in development, but thanks to their determination and vision, with our support, they’ve been able to deliver exactly what they set out to do.

"Gori: Cuddly Carnage is a throwback to the games I played in the late 90s and 2000s. It’s pure adrenaline, fun, outrageous and really a showcase of just what indie gaming is all about—a place for creativity, freedom and the ability to make the game you want to make. Angry Demon Studio did just this, and I couldn’t be more excited for its launch on August 29."

Angry Demon Studio developer John Kalderon added, "We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Gori: Cuddly Carnage across multiple platforms. It’s been an incredible journey bringing this absurd and action-packed world to life, and we couldn’t be happier to finally share it with players everywhere. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our amazing community and everyone who has been a part of this journey since 2020. Your feedback and support have been instrumental in shaping Gori into the game it is today, and we’re incredibly grateful for your continued enthusiasm. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure with Gori: Cuddly Carnage—the fun starts soon!"

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Humanity has been destroyed—and it’s up to Gori, along with his deadly but wise-cracking sentient hoverboard, F.R.A.N.K, and morose A.I companion, CH1-P, to slay the evil Adorable Army with lethal combos.

Fuelled by insatiable demand, “Cool-Toyz Inc.” created “Ultra Pets.” The ultimate companions that never hunger, never require bathroom breaks and are impervious to the ravages of time. Little did anyone expect the mutation that transformed these perfect pets into twisted toys straight from your nightmares, hell-bent on wiping out humanity.

Master explosive weaponry and devastating combos in an epic battle to prevent the Adorable Army from conquering the galaxy, and rescue Professor Y, their missing creator and only human who showed Gori and his friends love. Push your combat and platforming skills to the limits as you fight your way through twisted landscapes filled with environmental hazards, razor-sharp adult humor and a bone-crunching, pulse-pounding soundtrack.

These reluctant heroes must track down and obliterate the generals of the Adorable Army, and with the help of a wild cast of unlikely allies—discover the truth about Cool-Toyz Inc. and unravel the secrets of this thrilling, action-packed hack ‘n’ slash adventure. Get ready to unleash the cuddly carnage!

Play as a Badass Cat

One of the last prototype synthetic pets, smuggled out of Cool-Toyz Inc before destruction, Gori is cute, cuddly, yet extremely deadly.

With Friends Like These…

Save the galaxy with a team of the unlikeliest heroes, from F.R.A.N.K and CH1-P to a host of unexpected allies, with a script packed with heart and adult humor that’s as razor-sharp as F.R.A.N.K’s blades!

Slay With Style

Battle the blood-thirsty hordes of the Adorable Army in fast-paced combat where your hoverboard is your weapon! Power slide, grind and spin to cause MAXIMUM carnage and high combo scores.

Level Up

From neon-drenched city streets and toy factories awash with deadly toxins, to twisted carnivals and the insides of arcade machines – each level is filled with lethal environmental hazards and mutated toys to push your combat and platforming skills to their limits.

Lock and Load

This cat has claws… and a devastating arsenal of explosives, razor-sharp weaponry and unlockable moves to lay waste to the Adorable Army in the most brutal and stylish way possible.

Hunt for Secrets

Use your extreme hoverboard parkour skills to explore every corner of the level for collectables that unlock radical new filters, outfits and fur-styles for Gori!

Packed With Gore

Paint the town red with F.R.A.N.K’s blades as you slice and dice with gratuitous amounts of dismemberment – body horror and the most twisted toy designs you’ve ever seen!

Explosive and Soundtrack

Skate and slay out to an original bone-crunching soundtrack bursting with energy across multiple genres.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles