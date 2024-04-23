Deliver Us The Moon Headed to Switch Later This Year - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer KeokeN Interactive announced Deliver Us The Moon will launch for the Nintendo Switch later this year.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"We’re thrilled to announce that Deliver Us The Moon will be arriving soon on the Nintendo Switch platform, thanks to our valued partnership with Wired Productions once again," said KeokeN Interactive developers and brothers Paul and Koen Deetman.

"Bringing our immersive experience to this console opens up new avenues for players to dive into our world wherever they are. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey, we can’t wait to deliver this adventure to Nintendo fans worldwide."

Wired Productions co-founder and managing director Leo Zullo added, "The Deliver Us The Moon and Wired story started in PAX in early 2019. We loved the game, but more importantly—we felt connected to the Deetman brothers and their values. To be still working five years later, on the final piece of the jigsaw for Deliver Us The Moon, is something special.

"KeokeN Interactive are one of the best storytellers out there, and giving Switch players the chance to experience this game is something at one point, no one thought technically possible, but I’m so happy to be here today, back in mission control, counting down the days to blast off."

