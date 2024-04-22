Metaphor: ReFantazio Releases October 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Atlus and developer Studio Zero announced Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 11.

The standard edition of the game is priced at $69.99, while the physical Collector's Edition is priced at $149.99, which includes the base game, a SteelBook, the official soundtrack, an art book, metallic pins, a sticker sheet, a Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, a 'Costume and Battle Background Music Set' DLC voucher, the ATLUS 35th Anniversary Digital History Book, the ATLUS 35th Anniversary 35th Digital All-Time Best Soundtrack, and a pre-order bonus voucher.

Pre-orders include the following bonus content:

Archetype EXP Chest Set

10x Hero’s Incenses (Increases Archetype Experiences by 100)

Experiences by 100) 5x Hero’s Fruits (Increases Archetype Experiences by 500)

Adventurer’s Journey Pack

30,000 Reeve (In-game currency)

5x Expensive Medicines (Restores 200 HP to one ally)

5x Revival Medicines (Revives an ally)

3x Magical Breads (Gradually recover MP while in dungeon)

2x Stale Blackbreads (Deals 300 Almighty damage to one enemy)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

