Duck Detective: The Secret Salami Releases May 23 for Switch and PC

Developer Happy Broccoli Games announced the detective adventure game, Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 23.

Solving crime is no walk in the pond. You are a down-on-his-luck detective who also happens to be a duck. Use your powers of de-duck-tion to inspect evidence, fill in the blanks, and bust the case wide open, in a narrative mystery adventure where nothing is quite as it seems.

Aggretsuko meets Return of the Obra Dinn in Duck Detective, a cozy mystery game about a down-on-his-luck duck searching for answers in a sinister sausage-based conspiracy.

This Might Ruffle Some Feathers

Join the Duck Detective on his latest, greatest case:

Inspect and interview suspects to learn their hidden secrets, then use the information you’ve gathered (plus your own de-duck-tive reasoning) to locate the suspect and bust the case wide open!

Features:

A 90 minutes long casual mystery game!

Interview suspects, fill in the blanks, and crack the case!

Throw bread to the fine beak of lady justice!

Judge everyone on first impressions, just by looking at them really, really hard! Get them to admit things by staring! Do ducks blink? You don’t.

