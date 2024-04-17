SCHiM Releases July 18 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publishers Exta Nice and PLAYISM, and developers Ewoud van der Werf and Nils Slijkerman announced SCHiM will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 18 for $24.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

SCHiM is a game about jumping from shadow to shadow in a challenging and lively environment.

What is a schim?

A schim is the soul and spirit of an object, thing, or living being. Everything in the world has one. A schim should NEVER be separated from their thing! This does happen to your schim, this schim who is attached to a human being is separated from him early on in the game.

Can you get back to him before it’s too late?

Features:

Unique 3D platforming through shadows.

Animated shadow platforms and environments.

Each level has its own scenery with small stories.

A beautiful abstract world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles