Lorelei and the Laser Eyes Launches May 16 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Simogo announced the puzzle game, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 16.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The stage is set. Imagine an old baroque manor, perhaps a hotel or a museum, somewhere in central Europe. A woman wanders in search of answers.

An international auteur. What does he want? An aristocratic artist. Who killed her? A vagabond illusionist. Who is he?

And you, the wandering woman. Why are you here?

Watch carefully, observe. Numbers. Patterns. Puzzles. Are they all part of a macabre game, a complot, a simple treasure hunt?

We invite you to take a journey into the nightmarish surreality, and answer these questions to solve the enigma of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes—a non-linear adventure puzzle—no—place—yes—place.

