Rolling Hills Announced for Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass

Publisher Humble Games and developer Catch & Release, LLC have announced life sim game about running a restaurant in a cozy village, Rolling Hills, for the Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch on June 4.

Serve up sushi as a robot chef in Rolling Hills, a life sim about running your own restaurant in a cozy village. Make new friends, purchase ingredients, enhance your shop, and improve the lives of your neighbors as you perfect your craft!

Make Sushi, Make Friends

As a state-of-the-art Sushi Bot, you’ve always dreamed of becoming a world-renowned chef and making your creators proud. As luck would have it, the friendly residents of Rolling Hills are looking for a rising star to take over the local sushi shop—presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a one-of-a-kind robot to show the world what you’re made of.

Build your recipe repertoire, purchase the perfect ingredients, and help turn a cozy town into a can’t-miss culinary destination in Rolling Hills, a wholesome blend of life sim and restaurant management game about serving up life’s simple pleasures. Let’s roll!

Make Irresistible Sushi

Collect new recipes to suit the townfolks’ tastes, source fresh ingredients from the local market to improve your creations’ flavor and quality, and become a master sushi chef.

Make Fabulous New Friends

Build relationships with the residents of Rolling Hills over a cup of coffee, and help them with their own day-to-day needs. Together, you can make life better for everyone in town!

Make Your Restaurant Dreams Come True

Dive into the hustle and bustle as you serve customers to earn coins and stellar reviews. Customize your restaurant with decorations that grant bonuses and express your style.

