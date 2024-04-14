Helldivers 2 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2024.

Helldivers 2 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. MLB The Show 24 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 on the European charts. Dragon’s Dogma 2 was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

cyubeVR topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Sniper Elite VR topped the charts in Europe. Creed Rise to Glory was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU HELLDIVERS 2 HELLDIVERS 2 MLB The Show 24 EA SPORTS FC 24 Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dragon’s Dogma 2 WWE 2K24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Madden NFL 24 Rise of the Ronin STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection WWE 2K24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24 STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection Rise of the Ronin FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH It Takes Two Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Outlast Trials Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 The Outlast Trials Assassin’s Creed Mirage SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Planet Zoo Baldur’s Gate 3 Gran Turismo 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 UFC 5 Mortal Kombat 1 Hogwarts Legacy STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor UFC 5 SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! *Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Minecraft EA SPORTS FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 24 Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat The Forest Madden NFL 24 Batman: Arkham Knight EA SPORTS FC 24 STAR WARS Battlefront II NBA 2K24 Need for Speed Rivals Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V The Forest A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Unravel Two WWE 2K24 Need for Speed STAR WARS Battlefront II Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Need for Speed Rivals Titanfall 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed Payback STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat Call of Duty: Black Ops III Kingdom Come: Deliverance Mortal Kombat X Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Titanfall 2 TEKKEN 7 Need for Speed Payback Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU cyubeVR cyubeVR Beat Saber Beat Saber Pavlov Pavlov Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Among Us VR Job Simulator Horizon Call of the Mountain Arizona Sunshine 2 Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain Job Simulator The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Kayak VR: Mirage Legendary Tales Crossfire: Sierra Squad *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR Creed Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR Sniper Elite VR Creed: Rise to Glory The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge Beat Saber Job Simulator Job Simulator ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR Beat Saber The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition (VR) Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR SUPERHOT VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Battle Royale Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Fall Guys Rocket League Apex Legends Fall Guys THE FINALS eFootball 2024 Rocket League Apex Legends Destiny 2 THE FINALS The Sims 4 The Sims 4

