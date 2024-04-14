By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Helldivers 2 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March

by William D'Angelo , posted 17 minutes ago / 79 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2024.

Helldivers 2 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. MLB The Show 24 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 on the European charts. Dragon’s Dogma 2 was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

cyubeVR topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Sniper Elite VR topped the charts in Europe. Creed Rise to Glory was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
HELLDIVERS 2 HELLDIVERS 2
MLB The Show 24 EA SPORTS FC 24
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dragon’s Dogma 2
WWE 2K24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Madden NFL 24 Rise of the Ronin
STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection WWE 2K24
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V
EA SPORTS FC 24 STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection
Rise of the Ronin FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH It Takes Two
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Outlast Trials
Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24
The Outlast Trials Assassin’s Creed Mirage
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Planet Zoo
Baldur’s Gate 3 Gran Turismo 7
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 UFC 5
Mortal Kombat 1 Hogwarts Legacy
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
UFC 5 SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Minecraft EA SPORTS FC 24
Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft
Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2
MLB The Show 24 Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed Heat The Forest
Madden NFL 24 Batman: Arkham Knight
EA SPORTS FC 24 STAR WARS Battlefront II
NBA 2K24 Need for Speed Rivals
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V
The Forest A Way Out
Grand Theft Auto V Unravel Two
WWE 2K24 Need for Speed
STAR WARS Battlefront II Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
Need for Speed Rivals Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Need for Speed Payback
STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Mortal Kombat X Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Titanfall 2 TEKKEN 7
Need for Speed Payback Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
cyubeVR cyubeVR
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Pavlov Pavlov
Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Among Us VR
Job Simulator Horizon Call of the Mountain
Arizona Sunshine 2 Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Horizon Call of the Mountain Job Simulator
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Kayak VR: Mirage
Legendary Tales Crossfire: Sierra Squad
*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR
Creed Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR
Sniper Elite VR Creed: Rise to Glory
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge
Beat Saber Job Simulator
Job Simulator ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Batman: Arkham VR Beat Saber
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition (VR)
Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
SUPERHOT VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Battle Royale
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys Rocket League
Apex Legends Fall Guys
THE FINALS eFootball 2024
Rocket League Apex Legends
Destiny 2 THE FINALS
The Sims 4 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


