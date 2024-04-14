Helldivers 2 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 minutes ago / 79 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2024.
Helldivers 2 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. MLB The Show 24 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 on the European charts. Dragon’s Dogma 2 was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 24 on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.
cyubeVR topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Sniper Elite VR topped the charts in Europe. Creed Rise to Glory was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|HELLDIVERS 2
|HELLDIVERS 2
|MLB The Show 24
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|WWE 2K24
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Madden NFL 24
|Rise of the Ronin
|STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection
|WWE 2K24
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Grand Theft Auto V
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection
|Rise of the Ronin
|FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
|NBA 2K24
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
|It Takes Two
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|The Outlast Trials
|Grand Theft Auto V
|NBA 2K24
|The Outlast Trials
|Assassin’s Creed Mirage
|SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
|Planet Zoo
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|Gran Turismo 7
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|UFC 5
|Mortal Kombat 1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|UFC 5
|SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Minecraft
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Minecraft
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|MLB The Show 24
|Need for Speed Heat
|Need for Speed Heat
|The Forest
|Madden NFL 24
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|NBA 2K24
|Need for Speed Rivals
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Grand Theft Auto V
|The Forest
|A Way Out
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Unravel Two
|WWE 2K24
|Need for Speed
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
|Need for Speed Rivals
|Titanfall 2
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Need for Speed Payback
|STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Mortal Kombat X
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Titanfall 2
|TEKKEN 7
|Need for Speed Payback
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|cyubeVR
|cyubeVR
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|Among Us VR
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Among Us VR
|Job Simulator
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Job Simulator
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|Legendary Tales
|Crossfire: Sierra Squad
PSVR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Sniper Elite VR
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Sniper Elite VR
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|Goalkeeper VR Challenge
|Beat Saber
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Beat Saber
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
|Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition (VR)
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Fortnite Battle Royale
|Fortnite Battle Royale
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Fall Guys
|Rocket League
|Apex Legends
|Fall Guys
|THE FINALS
|eFootball 2024
|Rocket League
|Apex Legends
|Destiny 2
|THE FINALS
|The Sims 4
|The Sims 4

