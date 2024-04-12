3 SNES Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo announced the Super Nintendo Entertainment System games, Amazing Hebereke, Super R-Type, and Wrecking Crew ’98, have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online.

This is the first time Amazing Hebereke has been released outside of Japan.

Amazing Hebereke

Developed by SUNSOFT and originally released for the Super Famicom system in 1994, Amazing Hebereke is about to make its U.S. debut! Engage in cute and chaotic battles in single-player mode or with up to four players in VS. mode. Select your character, then tussle on stages littered with items and traps to make use of (or fall victim to)! Unleash your character’s special attack and try to be the last one standing.

Super R-Type

A galactic battle begins! The evil BYDO Empire of mutant extraterrestrials is back and poised to launch a new attack on Earth. Only the revolutionary R-9, the planet’s most advanced form of defense, stands between it and certain doom. Fight through seven challenging stages against foes with advanced fire power—picking up power-up items as you progress – before taking on powerful level bosses. You’ll need lightning reflexes and a big dose of cosmic luck to hold your own. Luckily, several difficulty options are available to adjust the experience, from NOVICE all the way up to the ultimate challenge of PRO mode. “R” you ready to battle across the vast frontiers of space?

Wrecking Crew ’98

Mario picks up his Wrecking Crew hammer in this action puzzler previously only available in Japan. In this game you can play either the original Wrecking Crew or the updated Wrecking Crew ’98, each version featuring its own challenges to puzzle through. Wreck your way across 100 stages as Mario in Wrecking Crew and dodge enemies while knocking down walls and ladders. Then out-wreck the competition in Wrecking Crew ’98 by destroying and arranging panels to line up matching colors. Clear four or more panels at once to launch an attack on your opponent—the more panels you clear, the more powerful your attack! Do you have what it takes to bring the hammer down and claim victory?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

