Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to Reportedly be Announced on April 18

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios have teased a new game will be announced on Thursday, April 18 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK. The reveal will occur on YouTube and Twitch.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson and leaker Billbil-kun have claimed the new game announced will be Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Gematsu has also corroborated the claims and stated a promotional video was done in Kutna Hora in the Czech Republic.

I wasn't expecting to see that so early



Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is here !!!https://t.co/KW5C3aRSgG — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) April 11, 2024

This isn't wishful thinking btw - It is Kingdom 2. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 11, 2024

