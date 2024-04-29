Humanity Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on May 30 - News

/ 434 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Enhance and developer tha ltd. announced Humanity will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on May 30.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via via Steam in May 2023, and for Quest in March 2024.

View the Xbox release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Work Like a Dog

HUMANITY is a third-person puzzle-action game where you become a dog to command massive, marching crowds of people to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb their way to salvation across 90 story-mode stages.

Ready… And Action!

Devious puzzles and strategic thinking is broken up with more action-focused elements and platformer-like levels, even some epic boss battles!

User Generated Content, Unlimited Gratifying Challenges

Browse an ever-growing library of stages created by other players. Play, rate, and discover new types of puzzles in this limitless vault.

Create and Share Levels

Bring your ideas to life using the intuitive Stage Creator, be it a straightforward puzzle, action stage, or heck, even an artful sculpture!

Virtual Reality Compatible

Immerse yourself like never before as you tower over the teeming, ant-like people! Mu ha ha ha ha!

Whether on your standard display or in the optional VR Mode, watch as breathtaking swarms of people follow your commands to the exit, all in HUMANITY‘s stark iconic style, courtesy of director and celebrated visual designer Yugo Nakamura and famed game creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Rez, Tetris Effect: Connected).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles