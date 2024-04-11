Monster Jam Showdown Releases August 29 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 405 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Milestone S.r.l. announced Monster Jam Showdown will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 29.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Grave Digger and Megalodon, two of the top fan-favorite trucks, have been chosen to introduce the newest entry in Milestone’s catalog. The black and green wrecking machine with its spooky design and the powerful predator from pre-historic oceans are featured in a high-octane chase across the Colorado arena’s breathtaking landscapes, conveying all the four-wheeled frenzy action awaiting fans worldwide.

Importantly, Colorado is only one of the three original environments inspired by the American great outdoors where players will be unleashing all the power of the 66 official Monster Jam trucks. Beyond experiencing official competitions in all three categories of stadium locations inspired by real venues, Monster Jam Showdown will also take players to race in Death Valley and Alaska, offering a vast arcade package with a total of 10 different game modes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles