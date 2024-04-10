UnderMine 2 Announced for PC - News

Thorium Entertainment has announced action roguelike, UnderMine 2, for PC via Steam.

Building on the best aspects of UnderMine, an acclaimed action adventure roguelike, UnderMine 2 takes dungeon crawling to a whole new level! Discover, combine, craft, and transmute powerful relics and take your lowly peasant from zero to hero. Trivial human politics distract as cosmic machinations unfold—there is more than one war in Delvemore. While King Faraam IV attempts to regain control of his kingdom, the unseen war between two daemonic siblings ripples the fabric of reality.

Play With a Friend

Invite your friend to drop in and play through the entirety of UnderMine 2 together! Two-player co-op lets you tackle the game with each other, presenting a dynamic challenge and opening up new strategic options.

Playable Characters

Discover, unlock, and play as new characters, including Black Rabbit, a lucky and ambitious treasure hunter. Each character has unique stats, abilities, upgrades, and relics.

Branching Paths

New regions of the Undermine have been revealed, and each branches off into various other areas. Navigate it to complete builds, quests, and different objectives. Your final challenge depends entirely on your decisions throughout the run.

Arcana

Wield new, interactive relics called Arcana. Each adds a new ability to your character, from casting fireballs to summoning skeleton minions to rearranging time and space.

Full Mod and Workshop Support

Easily create new items, characters, encounters, quests, and more with paintable tilesets, a visual scripting editor, and other included development tools. You can also easily download other players’ creations through Steam Workshop.

