Let Bions Be Bygones Releases April 30 for PC - News

Publisher MicroProse and developer Bohemian Pulp announced Let Bions Be Bygones will launch for PC via Steam on April 30. A demo is now available.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

"Welcome to the planet Terrahive. A planet that never should have existed. Completely encrusted in a disease called humanity. Corporate arcologies and space elevators shadow the layers of polluted man-made edifices. Overseen by ancient brains on apparatuses and driven by greed, corruption, progress, and immortality." - John Cooper

Having lost everything, a retired, hardboiled detective John Cooper, must take his last case in finding a missing upper-class girl among the lowest parts of the dystopian city-planet, Terrahive. Choose your unique path in this atmospheric narrative future-noir thriller.

Create Your Unique Story

Choose your path and tailor your own detective story.

Grow your character through different MO’s, various opinions, and flashbacks.

Make, break, and influence relationships.

No wrong choices, only consequences.

Unravel the grand finale of the intriguing cyber-noir story with multiple and drastically different endings.

Make Choices from Four Personalities and Combine Them into Your Unique Story

Whether you’ll… Choose a logical, scientific approach; Ruthlessly muscle through with your gun; Empathically connect to the people; or Cynically do what needs to be done;

…you will experience various outcomes and game-changing choices with often harsh consequences.

A Narrative Point-and-Click

A new take on the classic genre.

Focus on the story, narrative, and detective work.

Character building, Puzzles, and Inventory are now blended into the narrative.

Fully Narrated + Original Soundtrack

A professional voice-over with many talented actors and a unique soundtrack will plunge you deep into the gritty world of Terrahive.

Relax and Enjoy the Story

No time limits, no timed choices. You can take as long as you need to.

What to Expect

20-plus unique locations to explore.

50-plus characters to meet.

20-plus side hustles to deepen the lore.

20-plus hours in a single gameplay.

100-plus steam achievements.

1000-plus choices.

Five-plus different endings with endless variations depending on choices.

