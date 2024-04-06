Xbox President Sarah Bond Has Formed a New Team Dedicated to Game Preservation - News

Sarah Bond, who was promoted to Xbox President last October, in an email sent to Xbox employees obtained by Windows Central revealed they have set up a new team dedicated to game preservation and plan to future proof the current Xbox generation of games.

"We have formed a new team dedicated to game preservation, important to all of us at Xbox and the industry itself," said Bond.

"We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility to our players, and we remain committed to bringing forward the amazing library of Xbox games for future generations of players to enjoy."

Sources claim Microsoft might share more about their plans for game preservation at the Xbox showcase planned for June.

