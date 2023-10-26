Sarah Bond Promoted to Xbox President, Matt Booty New President of Game Content and Studios - News

Microsoft is seeing a reorganization of leadership at Xbox gaming and marketing leadership just two weeks after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Matt Booty has been promoted to the president of game content and studios, which includes the new responsibility of overseeing ZeniMax and Bethesda.

"ZeniMax will continue to operate as a limited integration entity led by Jamie Leder, President and CEO, reporting to Matt," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an internal memo obtained by The Verge.

He added, "Great games are fundamental to everything we do. We believe that an expanded gaming content organization — one that enables Xbox Game Studios and ZeniMax’s development studios to collaborate effectively together — will empower those world-class studios to do their best work in growing our portfolio of games players love."

Sarah Bond has been promoted to Xbox President and will now oversee the hardware and software platforms of Xbox. She will be responsible for the future of Xbox hardware and software.

"To manage the platform of today, and build the platform of tomorrow, we are bringing together the teams that will make this possible," said Spencer. "Sarah Bond will lead this team as President of Xbox — bringing together Devices, Player & Creator Experiences, Platform Engineering, Strategy, Business Planning, Data & Analytics and Business Development."

Once Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick steps down there will be more women in Xbox leadership roles than men.

Microsoft chief marketing officer Chris Capossela is stepping down after 32 years at the company and will be replaced by Takeshi Numoto.

"I am pleased to announce that Takeshi Numoto is being promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to mem" said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a Microsoft corporate blog post. "Takeshi has been at the heart of our Cloud transformation, he’s a fantastic systems thinker who works end-to-end across all functions from engineering to finance to operations to sales, and he’s built a great team of marketing leaders. I’m thrilled for him to step into the CMO role for Microsoft and drive our vision forward."

Microsoft has also promoted Yusuf Mehdi to the Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer.

"I’m also excited that Yusuf Mehdi is being promoted to Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer," said Nadella. "He will join the senior leadership team and report to Takeshi. Yusuf will serve as the champion of our end-user experiences and build on his work launching several of our AI-powered services to lead Microsoft Copilot product marketing. He will also continue to lead our Search, Ad, & News and Devices & Creativity Customer Solution Areas (CSAs)."

Dave McCarthy, the chief operations officer of Microsoft Gaming, will lead efforts on integration process of Activision Blizzard into Xbox. Kotick will be stepping down at the end of the year and it is unknown who will replace him.

