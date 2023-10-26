Sarah Bond Promoted to Xbox President, Matt Booty New President of Game Content and Studios - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 3,326 Views
Microsoft is seeing a reorganization of leadership at Xbox gaming and marketing leadership just two weeks after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Matt Booty has been promoted to the president of game content and studios, which includes the new responsibility of overseeing ZeniMax and Bethesda.
"ZeniMax will continue to operate as a limited integration entity led by Jamie Leder, President and CEO, reporting to Matt," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an internal memo obtained by The Verge.
He added, "Great games are fundamental to everything we do. We believe that an expanded gaming content organization — one that enables Xbox Game Studios and ZeniMax’s development studios to collaborate effectively together — will empower those world-class studios to do their best work in growing our portfolio of games players love."
Sarah Bond has been promoted to Xbox President and will now oversee the hardware and software platforms of Xbox. She will be responsible for the future of Xbox hardware and software.
"To manage the platform of today, and build the platform of tomorrow, we are bringing together the teams that will make this possible," said Spencer. "Sarah Bond will lead this team as President of Xbox — bringing together Devices, Player & Creator Experiences, Platform Engineering, Strategy, Business Planning, Data & Analytics and Business Development."
Once Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick steps down there will be more women in Xbox leadership roles than men.
Microsoft chief marketing officer Chris Capossela is stepping down after 32 years at the company and will be replaced by Takeshi Numoto.
"I am pleased to announce that Takeshi Numoto is being promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to mem" said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a Microsoft corporate blog post. "Takeshi has been at the heart of our Cloud transformation, he’s a fantastic systems thinker who works end-to-end across all functions from engineering to finance to operations to sales, and he’s built a great team of marketing leaders. I’m thrilled for him to step into the CMO role for Microsoft and drive our vision forward."
Microsoft has also promoted Yusuf Mehdi to the Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer.
"I’m also excited that Yusuf Mehdi is being promoted to Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer," said Nadella. "He will join the senior leadership team and report to Takeshi. Yusuf will serve as the champion of our end-user experiences and build on his work launching several of our AI-powered services to lead Microsoft Copilot product marketing. He will also continue to lead our Search, Ad, & News and Devices & Creativity Customer Solution Areas (CSAs)."
Dave McCarthy, the chief operations officer of Microsoft Gaming, will lead efforts on integration process of Activision Blizzard into Xbox. Kotick will be stepping down at the end of the year and it is unknown who will replace him.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Congrats to Both, seriously well deserved. With the ABK acquisition gaming weight in the overall MS organisation has just shifted dramatically and should now be on par or slightly above OS division. This is a dream team of competent people (minus the obvious one who's already set to leave anyway), one that I'm confident will balance both obligations to MS and staying in touch with their consumers.
Good for Sarah, she deserves it. I personally think they should get rid of Booty, he came off arrogant, greedy, and the bad guy in the ftc trial emails.
That was his job. Sometimes you need someone to play the bad cop good cop. You check which tactic works and then go from there.
Matt Booty……What ? The guy that is most responsible for the Halo Infinite disaster, Redfall, and other underperforming XBox games, yet he gets a promotion and is charge of Bethesda. Crazy.
When Infinite was for years suffering, and was clearly a disaster for years on end, what exactly was Matt booty doing ? picking his nose ? That guy should be no where near any game studio.
I’ve never seen him do anything worthwhile in his Xbox life.
What he is most noted for is saying Xbox could make big acquisition because MS is so big., and not noted for helping any game get better.
Bethesda is personally my favourite Xbox group of developers, but with Booty in charge, I have zero confidence now. Best thing would be for Booty to do nothing and stay out of the way of Bethesda.
Halo Infinite is like the sole game of significance that went poorly on his watch, most other Xbox Game Studios games since he became head of XGS in 2018 have been pretty well received, Forza Horizon 5, Forza Motorsport, Age of Empires 4, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition, Grounded, Pentiment, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Gears 5. There are a few that were somewhat less well received, like Minecraft Legends, Battletoads, As Dusk Falls, and Tell Me Why, but they were nearly all 2nd party projects rather than first party, Infinite was the only 1st party game that didn't do so well under his watch.
For all we know Booty may have wanted to fix the problems at 343 (Bonnie Ross as studio head and a few other higher ups) sooner, but got overridden from above at the time, there is just no way to know. What we do know is that the problems at 343 seem to have been corrected now, Bonnie Ross was ousted as studio head finally and replaced by Pierre Hintz (the guy behind the successful relaunch of Halo MCC), and the latest Halo Infinite season has been well received, with 3x higher player retention numbers than previous seasons.
I also find it amusing that he puts blame of Redfall on Booty even though he's only NOW getting oversight of Bethesda lol
Lol, I didn't even notice that. Yeah, Booty had nothing to do with Redfall, he was only head of Xbox Game Studios until just yesterday, Zenimax was a separate division within Xbox when Redfall released. It's failure is on Jamie Leder, who was running Zenimax within Xbox at the time, and on Phil Spencer, who Jamie reported to, Phil himself stated that he didn't watch Redfall's development closely enough because he didn't want to be seen as overbearing towards the Zenimax studios after acquiring them.
The simple fact is that Redfall was originally designed as a GaaS game back when Zenimax was struggling financially and was hoping that GaaS would save them, and then later decided to be converted into a non-GaaS co-op game. Rather than trying to covert a GaaS game into a non-GaaS game (which never works well), it's development needed to either be rebooted or cancelled after the acquisition, and Phil didn't make that call like he needed to. He himself admitted that the blame is on him for Redfall, Booty had nothing to do with that.
"Redfall" " yet he gets a promotion and is charge of Bethesda"
You realize Bethesda made Redfall, right?
Wonder if the fact she happens to be a woman has anything to do with her promotion. Hmmm....
Wonder if the fact that she's a woman has you asking stupid questions.
As if didn't perfectly fit the current trend of "More women in positions of power". Wake up, kiddo.
Or...You could spend like 5-10 minutes of research to educate yourself on Sarah Bond's education, career and look at what she has actually done for Xbox over the years before asking stupid questions and falling into embarrassing moments like this one.
Or you can continue being bitter about women.
Oh I'm not bitter about women, in the slighest. Much to the contrary, women make very, very happy believe me.
Cool.
Now go do some research.
Well, actually, I have done my research regarding human nature and every psychological study regarding leadership capabilities between men and women conclude that men are generally more assertive, manage stress better and are less prone to act with emotion in situations of crisis, these among other traits make them objectively better natural leaders, which is the reason behind we living in a so-called "Patriarchy".
But of course you would reduce your argument to trying to imply that i'm a closeted homosexual, i wouldn't expect more from a kid.
Quite ironic, all this "research" that you've done, considering how emotional you seem to be getting at the sight of a woman in power. It's almost like genders aren't monolithic entities who all share the same traits.
Like here for example, I am debating with a guy who is thinking emotionally rather than logically and therefore making comments without doing a shred of research on the person he is making a statement on.
Once again I would recommend that you actually do some research on Sarah Bond, her education, her career and what she actually does at Xbox before making a fool out of yourself.
Not sure as well how you jumped to me implying that you're homosexual, by accusing you of being bitter towards women, plenty of straight men who are bitter towards women, there's a whole group of them in fact with a nice little label.
You can call me a kid all you want, for being two years older than me, you're sure displaying emotional maturity far below your displayed age.
Do you ask that question every time a woman gets promoted to a high ranking position?
Not every time, but given the current political climate i find it way too coincidental and I really don't believe in coincidences.
wow... da fuck lol
Are you asking this question everytime a woman is promoted to something? Like there need to be a reason other that she, maybe... deserved it? Simple as that?