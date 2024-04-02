Square Enix Appoints New Executives - Naoki Hamaguchi, Tomoya Asano, More - News

Square Enix announced it has appointed five new executive officers as of April 1. This includes Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi, Team Asano head Tomoya Asano.

Here is the full list of executive officers at Square Enix as of April 1, 2024:

Takashi Kiryu

Tomoya Asano (New)

Tomoyoshi Osaki

Tsuneto Okuno

Yoshinori Kitase

Yosuke Saito

Ryutaro Sasaki

Hideaki Sato

Takamasa Shiba (New)

Hajime Seki

Takeshi Nozue (New)

Naoki Hamaguchi (New)

Takayuki Hamada (New)

Kei Hirono

Katsuyoshi Matsuura

Atsushi Matsuda

Yuu Miyake

Naoki Yoshida

