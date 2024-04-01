Ubisoft Laying Off Another 45 Employees - News

posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft announced it is laying off another 45 employees. This time the layoffs are due to a reorganization of Ubisoft's Global Publishing central and Asia-Pacific divisions.

"Over the past few months, every team within Ubisoft has been exploring ways to streamline our operations and enhance our collective efficiency so that we are better positioned for success in the long term," reads a statement from Ubisoft sent to GameSpot.

"In this context, today we announced that we are further reorganizing our Global Publishing central and APAC structures to adapt them to the market evolution with a more efficient and agile approach. Those changes will impact 45 positions overall.

"These are not decisions taken lightly and we are providing comprehensive support for our impacted colleagues. We also want to share our utmost gratitude and respect for their many contributions to the company."

Ubisoft in November 2023 laid off 124 employees, with the majority in Canada.

