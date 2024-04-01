Jim Ryan: PS5 is 'Well on Track' to be the Most Successful PlayStation Console Ever - News

Jim Ryan on his final day as PlayStation President and CEO on the latest episode of the PlayStation Podcast stated the PlayStation 5 is on track to be the most successful PlayStation console ever.

"I’d say right now we’re at the top of our game," said Ryan (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle). "We’ve been really clear and really consistent about what we stand for great consoles, great console gaming experience, and great games. I would say that right now we’re at the top of our game.

"PlayStation 5 is well on track to be our most successful console ever across multiple vectors and I think the games and the gaming experiences you see on PlayStation 5, lead by PlayStation Studios, are the best that we’ve ever seen.

"The number of games we’ve published so far on PlayStation 5 at this point in the cycle, way exceeds anything that we’ve ever done before."

It isn't known what the multiple vectors Ryan was referring to, however, he could be talking about sales, revenue, profits, player counts, or player engagement.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has shipped 54.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of December 31, 2023. This is 2.5 million units behind where the PlayStation 4 was after the same amount of time on the market.

The company did lower their forecast for the PS5 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 by four million from 25 million units to 21 million units. With 16.4 million shipped through the first three quarters that would mean Sony expects to ship 4.6 million units in the January to March quarter.

Sony is expecting PlayStation 5 hardware sales to decline year-over-year and has no major first-party releases from existing IP for the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025.

