Smilegate Barcelona is Reportedly Shutting Down

Smilegate Barcelona appears to be shutting down, according to Director Stephane Blais in a LinkedIn post.

"As our industry is starting to look more and more like a game of Battleship, it is our turn to be hit," said Blais. "Smilegate Barcelona is closing down. All employees are being laid off.



"The last 6 months have been pretty intense - but allowed me to discover a fantastic and really dedicated team. All of them work so hard to try to save it.

"I am now #OpenToWork. Extensive experience in Game Design. Narrative Design. World Building.

IP Creation. Talent Development. Looking to contribute in a Direction role. Leadership role. Management role. Senior role."



Producer Edouard Albert in a LinkedIn post also stated the studio has shut down.

"Well our journey at Smilegate Barcelona has come to an end," said Albert . "Really appreciated my time there, working with amazing people and being able to improve on my own skill set. Now is time to look for my next adventure. I'm open to all opportunities. Please do not hesitate to contact me if I match your needs.

"PS: adding my comment to the main post but don't hesitate to have a look to my former colleagues profile. As I mentioned, they are all very talented people and they would be great assets to your companies."

Smilegate Barcelona was founded in 2020 and was developing an open-world AAA title for consoles.

