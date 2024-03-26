Asphalt Legends Unite Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Gameloft has announced Asphalt Legends Unite will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android on July 17.

Asphalt Legends Unite is an rebranding and expansion of the free-to-play racing game, Asphalt 9: Legends.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Spark your competitive soul with Asphalt Legends Unite and feel the collective heartbeat of the road! Join forces with other players to speed through intense arcade races, perform jaw-dropping stunts, and charge towards victory while driving the finest hypercars!

Take On the World

Gear up and dive into the international arena of Asphalt Legends Unite‘s online multiplayer mode. Challenge up to 7 opponents from every corner of the world across platforms in thrilling cross-play races. Engage in split-screen competitions with friends (up to 4 players). Get ready to group together, dominate, and leave your mark on the asphalt!

Join Global Racing Legends

Embrace the global racing community where camaraderie fuels the pursuit of victory. Join and create racing Clubs, and unlock exclusive rewards as you climb the leaderboard. Rally with the Asphalt titans and leave your lasting legacy on the asphalt!

Pick Your Ride and Dominate the Competition

Harness the power of the pack: Over 250 hypercars await, from elite manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini, each meticulously crafted to push the boundaries of speed and performance. Conquer tracks inspired by iconic locations across the world, cherished by racers worldwide.

Feel the Rush of Absolute Control

Feel one with the beat of the track as you and your teammates dive into electrifying races, perform gravity-defying stunts, and power to victory with adrenaline-fueled boosts. With precise manual control or streamlined TouchDrive, Asphalt Legends Unite puts you in the driver’s seat, ready to steal the show!

Arcade Racing at Its Finest

Dive into the thrilling world of high-speed racing, where detailed vehicles, stunning effects, and vibrant dynamic lighting await. With gameplay flowing at 120 FPS, become one with the asphalt, and take on the world like a true champion!

Kick-Start Your Racing Legacy

Take the wheel on your journey to racing greatness in Career mode. Maneuver through endless seasons and conquer diverse challenges at every turn. Feel the thrill of pulse-pounding events, with a constant stream of limited-time challenges and activities to keep you on the edge of your seat. This is your chance to carve out a legacy that echoes throughout the racetrack!

Customize Your Ride, Own the Road

Personalize your vehicle and show off your style to your rivals with unique body paint, rims, wheels, and body parts!

