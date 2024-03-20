Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Launches in 2025, Story Trailer Released - News

Marvel and developer Skydance New Media have announced and shared new details on the upcoming narrative-driven action-adventure game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. The platforms were not revealed.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra - In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Skydance New Media and Marvel Games share an original story where an ensemble of four heroes must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy.

As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a United States soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.

The new story trailer was revealed at Epic Games‘ State of Unreal keynote on March 20, 2024, where Skydance New Media and Epic Games announced their ongoing collaboration to bring state-of-the-art visuals to Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. Showcasing the latest features of Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.4, Skydance New Media unveiled the trailer as well as a special sneak peek of a key scene between Captain America and Black Panther in Occupied Paris.

With the game’s release in 2025, players can look forward to exhilarating gameplay inspired by Marvel’s landmark comics, films, and television series. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra captures the action, excitement, and globe-trotting adventure that has delighted fans for decades. We’re excited to share more down the road.

