Alpha Protocol Available Once Again on PC via GOG

GOG announced it has partnered with Sega and Obsidian Entertainment to rerelease the PC version of Alpha Protocol on its platform for $19.99. It is available for 10 percent off until April 3.

The game released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC in May 2010, however, it was delisted from digital stores in June 2019 due to expiring music licenses.

The re-release includes the licensed soundtrack, achievements support, full controller support, localization support, cloud saves support, and is compatible with modern computers.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Loyalty carries a price and no one knows this more than agent Michael Thorton. A talented young agent cast out by his government, Thorton is the only one with the information needed to stop an impending international catastrophe. To do so means he must cut himself off from the very people he is sworn to protect. As players determine how to accomplish different objectives, the decisions made and actions taken in each mission will ultimately transform the type of secret agent Michael Thorton will become. Every choice the player makes as Michael Thorton will carry consequences for his future and the fate of the world.



With Alpha Protocol back, we’re also very happy to say that the GOG version of the game contains additional or brought back features that are here to let you enjoy it even more:



Licensed soundtrack

Immerse yourself in the game's thrilling espionage atmosphere, accompanied by its iconic tracks.



Achievements support

Your accomplishments will not go unnoticed, as the achievement system (previously only available on consoles) is fully implemented on GOG.



Full controller support

Whether you own a Dualsense, DualShock 4, Nintendo Switch Pro, Xbox Series or Xbox One controller, you can sit back, relax and play Alpha Protocol on any of those (vibrations and wireless mode included).



Localization support

Enjoy the game in your native language with localization support for 8 languages: English (audio & text), French (text), German (text), Italian (text), Spanish (text), Czech (text), Polish (text), Russian (text).



Compatibility with modern operating systems

Whether you’re playing on a modern rig or an older PC, the game will run smoothly on your operating system and adjust its default settings to match your hardware.



Cloud saves support

Don’t worry about losing your save files either, as your GOG copy comes with support for Cloud saves.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

