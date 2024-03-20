Azur Promilia Announced for PS5, PC, and Mobile - News

Developer Manjuu Network Technology has announced fantasy world RPG with creature companionship, Azur Promilia, for the PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Azur Promilia is a fantasy world RPG with creature companionship. Step into a fantasy world, utterly different from the world you know. The world of various civilizations, magic and incredible fantasy creatures, together with tales echoing in the starry sky. Take a daring leap from the sky into the ocean, to once again encounter and bond with new life. Guided by shooting stars, amid the sparkling constellations, this is your very own journey. The entire universe eagerly anticipates the ballad of stars and odyssey, exclusively yours to unfold.

Tales

Characters

Terara (Furrian) – The self-proclaimed best hunter in Charlulu Village, this wolf girl wields her spear relentlessly to protect her loved ones. With an unlimited curiosity for the outer world, she often leaps before she looks. A tad audacious, isn’t she?!

(Furrian) – The self-proclaimed best hunter in Charlulu Village, this wolf girl wields her spear relentlessly to protect her loved ones. With an unlimited curiosity for the outer world, she often leaps before she looks. A tad audacious, isn’t she?! Han Youyou (Human) – Meet our lively and confident girl – always on the hunt for hidden treasures. Armed with a unique blend of martial arts and engineering savvy, she breezes through every adventure. There’s no goal too high for her, and if there is, she’s got a bunch of clever tricks and a money bag ready.

(Human) – Meet our lively and confident girl – always on the hunt for hidden treasures. Armed with a unique blend of martial arts and engineering savvy, she breezes through every adventure. There’s no goal too high for her, and if there is, she’s got a bunch of clever tricks and a money bag ready. Shalle Ensys (High Elf) – As a member of the Averian Pegasus Knights, this elven girl possesses a gentle aura that calms even the wildest of creatures. This bond of trust extends to her Kibo, the Pegasus named Lorilei. While her imposing lance might startle some, it’s her insatiable appetite that truly turns people’s heads around.

(High Elf) – As a member of the Averian Pegasus Knights, this elven girl possesses a gentle aura that calms even the wildest of creatures. This bond of trust extends to her Kibo, the Pegasus named Lorilei. While her imposing lance might startle some, it’s her insatiable appetite that truly turns people’s heads around. Peipei (Pammy) – At JiYi Pavillion in Jinghua Cape, where crowds flock for the most delicious cuisines, Peipei the panda Pammy reigns as the best waitress, mastering the art of kung fu, collecting bills, and irresistible cuteness! Guests thinking of pulling a prank on Peipei should think again—those kitchen chefs aren’t shy about swinging their heavy metal ladles!

(Pammy) – At JiYi Pavillion in Jinghua Cape, where crowds flock for the most delicious cuisines, Peipei the panda Pammy reigns as the best waitress, mastering the art of kung fu, collecting bills, and irresistible cuteness! Guests thinking of pulling a prank on Peipei should think again—those kitchen chefs aren’t shy about swinging their heavy metal ladles! Nono (Pammy) – From the Pammy Adventure Duo, it’s all about how hard Nono swings the hammer when it comes to how deep they could explore. Nono’s top priorities? Eat, rest, and anything shiny. Actions speak louder than words for Nono. When it comes to chatting? Better leave that to the partner!

Kibo

Cabbird – You can tell a cabbird’s mood by the looks of its leaves; however, those leafy adornments aren’t just for show—they’re vital escape tools; but could mere veggies really deter carnivorous predators…

– You can tell a cabbird’s mood by the looks of its leaves; however, those leafy adornments aren’t just for show—they’re vital escape tools; but could mere veggies really deter carnivorous predators… Umi – Umi’s soft body can squeeze into just about any space; and oddly enough, when jars and containers sit empty for a while, you might find a Umi inside somehow eventually… When it comes to fitting into tight spots, they are the true masters.

– Umi’s soft body can squeeze into just about any space; and oddly enough, when jars and containers sit empty for a while, you might find a Umi inside somehow eventually… When it comes to fitting into tight spots, they are the true masters. Lepidelic – They communicate by dancing in circles, often mistaken by outsiders as secret rituals of mystical fairies; such misconceptions arise because they generally harbor strong distrust towards strangers and are fiercely territorial; approaching their nests recklessly might provoke the unique magic they wield.

– They communicate by dancing in circles, often mistaken by outsiders as secret rituals of mystical fairies; such misconceptions arise because they generally harbor strong distrust towards strangers and are fiercely territorial; approaching their nests recklessly might provoke the unique magic they wield. Snow Wolf – The most devoted guardian of Charlulu Village, in its cub form! It’s the cub every villager wishes to have. This Kibo might even capture villagers’ hearts more than its majestic adult counterpart.

– The most devoted guardian of Charlulu Village, in its cub form! It’s the cub every villager wishes to have. This Kibo might even capture villagers’ hearts more than its majestic adult counterpart. Bloomy – Their looks might fool you into thinking they have two sets of big ears, but it’s just clever fur styling. Plus, that eye pattern on their backs? Pure camouflage. Bloomy has it tough to keep itself alive, being defenseless and all.

– Their looks might fool you into thinking they have two sets of big ears, but it’s just clever fur styling. Plus, that eye pattern on their backs? Pure camouflage. Bloomy has it tough to keep itself alive, being defenseless and all. Dizzroom – A Mushroom? Or a twisted little creature? It’s not just a hallucination? If you’re allergic to spores, it’s a good idea to wear a mask; of course, a net with a long handle will come in handy, especially when it’s in a deep slumber!

Bosses

Shadowblaze – A monstrous beast, an amalgamation of diverse biological features that makes it completely unique. Driven by an insatiable desire for “consuming”, it sees even its own kind as potential prey.

– A monstrous beast, an amalgamation of diverse biological features that makes it completely unique. Driven by an insatiable desire for “consuming”, it sees even its own kind as potential prey. Spitehorn – A massive raptor with menacing horned spikes; a flap of its wings brings forth gales and frost. With its piercing cries and ominous look, it’s considered a sinister omen, foreshadowing withering and doom.

– A massive raptor with menacing horned spikes; a flap of its wings brings forth gales and frost. With its piercing cries and ominous look, it’s considered a sinister omen, foreshadowing withering and doom. Phantomfly – A phantom tale hidden deep in the Mistleaf Forest, drawn by profound yearnings, yet responding only with frivolous mockery. Authentic yet elusive, as if dreaming wide awake, it is truly a fairy butterfly beyond one’s reach.

World

Southern Valley

Rules in the Valley Every beam of light, every piece of leaf, every soft murmu and youe, every birth and return, all rue their course to the of nature within this vallen. Kibo in the valley are the most active during spring and summer. They could be found in the ας σε the grassland. or beneath the sparkling surface of the water.

The One Not Mentioned in the Prophecy Stars descending from reflected on the stil surface of the sea. Except for this one…

Mistleaf Forest Within the deep realms of the Valley Forest grows these huge and mysterious Mistborn Mushrooms. Which came first, the mist or the mushrooms? Even the residents of the valley cannot agree on a single response.



Charlulu Village

Gathering in the Forest “Spirits of the wolves reside here, serving as guardians, protecting the faithful.” – Whispers of an ancient civilization echo through Charlulu Village. A Furrian Village lies to the southwest of the Southern Valley, where residents make a living through hunting and gathering.

Flaming Torches Under the Full Moon

Imagination is Where Every Adventure Takes its First Step The girl envisions a future filled with fantasies, hoping to live a life as in adventure stories. But this is not what was promised ahhh?!



Jinghua Cape

Misty Rain and Gentle Breeze Petals cascade, in rhythms pure and fine, encountering echoes of a bygone time. From the south, a breeze whispers its tale, beneath ancient eaves, willows gently sail. The Flying Flower Festival marks the birth of countless blossoms and stands as the liveliest moment in Jinghua Cape. People admire and savor the fragrant wines amidst the scattered floral scents. As for the best spot to watch the fireworks… only Han Youyou knows.

Changing Seasons As the year gracefully concludes, hearts find solace in the harmony of laughter and the fragrance of delightful dishes. The chefs at Jiyi Pavilion go all out, showcasing their culinary prowess in the kitchen to treat dear family and friends to tables of delicious dishes.

A Noobie and Addicive One “You, and you, both stop! You must defeat me to qualify for the Martial Arts Competition!” “Hey hey hey! Don’t underestimate me! Or is it… you’re all afraid! Huh, haha! Wait, don’t leave—“



Lebe – Unknown industrial civilization, unable to explore…

