Command & Conquer Dominates the Australian Charts, WWE 2K24 Debuts in 4th - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 239 Views
Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 10, 2024.
WWE 2K24 debuted in fourth place.
The rest of the top 10 consists of different Command & Conquer games. Command & Conquer: Generals is in second place, Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight is in third place, and Command & Conquer: Red Alert. 3: Uprising is in fifth place.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:
- Helldivers 2
- Command & Conquer: Generals
- Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight
- WWE 2K24 - NEW
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert. 3: Uprising
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2
- Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun
- Command & Conquer: Renegade
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert
- Command & Conquer
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
That's a LOT of C&C! Granted, this was a bundled collection lol. Was this just PC or all the Australian game sales? And is this by revenue or just sales?