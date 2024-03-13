Expeditions: A MudRunner Game Debuts on the Swiss Charts, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Falls to 8th - Sales

/ 280 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 10th week of 2024.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game was the one new release in the top 10 this week with it debuting in ninth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is upone spot to second place, EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots to third place, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong remained in fourth place. Minecraft is up one spot to sixth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is up three spots to sixth place.

Hogwarts Legacy remained in seventh place, while Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in its second fell from first to eighth place. The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 4, 2024: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 24 Mario vs. Donkey Kong Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Hogwarts Legacy Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - NEW

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles