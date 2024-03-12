Nobody Wants to Die Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher PLAION and developer Critical Hit Games have announced detective noir adventure game, Nobody Wants to Die, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Time reveals all.

Lose yourself in the world of New York, 2329, where immortality comes at a price that someone has to pay. Following a near-death experience, Detective James Karra takes an off-the-books case from his chief with only the help of a young police liaison, Sara Kai, to assist him. Time reveals all as they risk everything in pursuit of a killer, uncovering the dark secrets of the city’s elite.

Welcome to New York 2329

Experience a noir adventure in an alternate future of New York City in 2329; technology has advanced to offer humans eternal life, allowing consciousness to be stored in memory banks or transferred from one body to another. That is, if you can afford the subscription.

Lead the Investigation

See through the eyes of Mortality Department Detective James Karra on his hunt for a serial killer who targets the city’s elite citizens. Investigate crime scenes using his time manipulation augmentation and advanced technology to reconstruct events leading up to each murder and uncover clues that lead to the horrifying truth behind the murders.

Noir Immersion

Lose yourself in a dystopian future through this meaningful and original interactive detective story, that explores the dangers of transhumanism and immortality. In a world of eternal life and vanishing morality, you, a hardened detective, must navigate the lines of right and wrong in a society where death is a distant memory.

A Stunning Narrative Adventure

Utilizing the power of Unreal Engine 5, Nobody Wants to Die pushes the boundaries of storytelling, combining photorealistic graphics and a distinctly unique narrative experience.

