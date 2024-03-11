Monster Hunter Stories Remaster Releases June 14 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Capcom announced the remastered version of Monster Hunter Stories will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 14.

Pre-orders for the game will open soon and include Navirou's King and Queen outfits.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Riders can expect an epic summer full of adventure with Monster Hunter Stories and its new features, including full Japanese and English voiceovers, seven new subtitle languages, a new Museum Mode that spans over 200 pieces of concept art, background music, and developer sketches, and title updates that were previously only available in Japan. Experience riding Monsties in stunning detail on larger screens, enhanced with refined modeling, textures, and lighting in high definition.

