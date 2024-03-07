Post-Apocalyptic Fantasy Game Witherbloom Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Nine Dots Publishing and developer Ever Curious have announced post-apocalyptic survival fantasy game, Witherbloom, for consoles and PC via Steam.

Embark on one- to four-player dungeon raids in a surreal, post-apocalyptic fantasy. The world has been shattered, and its up to you to rebuild something meaningful… if you can survive. Begin alone within the safety of a small camp. Venture out and explore strange dungeons in search for the resources needed to expand and thrive, building a community along the way. Each dungeon run requires careful planning. Limited space encourage to predict your needs based on personal goals as well as the survival and combat challenges you expect to face.

Plunder at Will

Loot the twisted realms of absent gods for loot, resources, survivors, and answers.

Build a Dynamic Hub from Your Rewards

Forge relationships and make hard choices about who and what you will invest in.

Create a Unique Dual-Class

Combine combat and survival classes to overcome twisted aberrations and harrowing survival gameplay.

