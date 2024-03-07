Bullet Hell Roguelite Solar Raiders Announced for PC - News

Developer Robi Studios has announced fast-paced bullet hell roguelite game Solar Raiders for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025. A demo is now available.

Suit up, grab your guns and embark on a cosmic heist in this fast-paced bullet hell roguelite. Solo or with friends, your goal is to overcome enemy packed dungeons and steal the Solar Core. Raid, loot, unlock powerful skills, create unstoppable builds, and prepare to die.

Third-Person Movement Shooter

Jump, dash, slide, wall run, hook, and much more in this frenetic fast paced platformer-shooter.

Challenging Bullet Hell

Dash through a rain of bullets while unleashing chaos.

Four-Player Cooperative Play

Embark on a cosmic quest solo or online with friends.

Dungeon Crawler

Snatch your map, explore and loot ever changing intergalactic locations in an attempt to ultimately steal the Solar Core.

Unique Replayable Runs

Guns, Flamethrowers, Grenade Launchers, Ice Beams, and… Bubble Blowers? Create unstoppable builds mixing crazy weapons, perks and skills.

Roguelite Experience

Gear up, befriend with criminals and unlock permanent upgrades at the Hub between runs.

Vibrant and Fun Art Style

You’ve been kidnapped by The Big Boss and forced on a mission to steal the Solar Core. Unleash destruction in this fun and vibrant universe.

Character Customization

Express your creativity and create your space raider as you like by choosing skins, emotes, tags and more.

