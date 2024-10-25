Super Mario Party Jamboree Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - News

Super Mario Party Jamboree has debuted in second place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 20, 2024.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has taken first place, EA Sports FC 25 is in third place, and NBA 2K25 is in fourth place. Undisputed is in fifth place and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is in sixth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is in seventh place and Hogwarts Legacy is in eighth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in ninth place and It Takes Two rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Super Mario Party Jamboree - NEW EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 Undisputed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 It Takes Two

